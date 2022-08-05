Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 1,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,481. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aligos Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

