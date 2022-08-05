All Sports (SOC) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

All Sports (SOC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,906.13 or 0.99992856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003687 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065781 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.