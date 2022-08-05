Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.5 %

ALGT opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.11. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $108.99 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 87.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

