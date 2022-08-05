ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS and its FY13 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 295.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

