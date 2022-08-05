Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,458.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $255,596.06 and approximately $33,458.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.