Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.81 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

