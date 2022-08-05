Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($247.42) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Allianz Stock Performance
FRA ALV traded up €0.28 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €179.46 ($185.01). The company had a trading volume of 662,437 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €202.20. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($213.20).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.