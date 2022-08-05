Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $32.89. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

