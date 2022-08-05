AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
AlloVir Stock Up 14.6 %
NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 17,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,841. The company has a market cap of $488.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $225,167 over the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
