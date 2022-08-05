AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AlloVir Stock Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 17,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,841. The company has a market cap of $488.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $225,167 over the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

