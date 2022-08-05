AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AlloVir Stock Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. 17,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,841. The company has a market cap of $488.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $225,167 over the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

