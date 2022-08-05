Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.75.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $8.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $226.00.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
