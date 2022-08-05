Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

