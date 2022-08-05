Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Altice USA Stock Up 21.5 %
Shares of ATUS opened at $11.75 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
