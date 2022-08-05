Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

