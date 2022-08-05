Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

