Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 5,455 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $8,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.81. The company has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

