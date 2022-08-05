Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.28. 476,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The firm has a market cap of $452.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

