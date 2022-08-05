Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 246,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

