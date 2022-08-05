Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 954,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82,678 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 580,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,350,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 413.8% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.94. 90,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,150. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.