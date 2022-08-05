Ambire AdEx Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $4.57 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

