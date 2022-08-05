Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.27 million and $400,407.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,599,139 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

