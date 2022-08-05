AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 3,998,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,736,804. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $52.79.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after buying an additional 296,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71,855.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 213,410 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AMC Entertainment

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

