Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 4,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,474. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amdocs by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

