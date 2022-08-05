Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 633,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,549. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.