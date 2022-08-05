Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

AEE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,446. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 730.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.