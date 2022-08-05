America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,609. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

