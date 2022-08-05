America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.
America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,609. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97.
America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
