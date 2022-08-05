American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel Sells 255 Shares

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) Director John T. Rippel sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $16,493.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACC remained flat at $65.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Institutional Trading of American Campus Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 64.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.