American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel Sells 255 Shares

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) Director John T. Rippel sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $16,493.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ACC remained flat at $65.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.43.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
