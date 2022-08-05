American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to –$0.23 EPS.

American Superconductor Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.