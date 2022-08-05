American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Well updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 272.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 353,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

