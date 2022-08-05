Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 1.05% of Americas Silver worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,982. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 113.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

