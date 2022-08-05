Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.54.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

