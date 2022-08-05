AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

AMETEK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 329,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 218,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

