AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

AME stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

