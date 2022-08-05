Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.66. The company had a trading volume of 89,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

