Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

