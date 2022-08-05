Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion. Amgen also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00 to $18.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average is $239.75.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11,454.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.