Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

FOLD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,779 shares of company stock worth $1,237,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 443,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.