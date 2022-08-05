Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %
FOLD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.
Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics
In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,779 shares of company stock worth $1,237,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
