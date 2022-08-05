Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 933.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplitude Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

