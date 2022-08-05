Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.72. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

