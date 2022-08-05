ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

