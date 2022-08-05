Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $703.42 million, a P/E ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

