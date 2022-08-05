Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $172.80

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 372.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Announces Dividend

FSV opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.