Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,795,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 119,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

