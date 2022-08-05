Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

ICE stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.