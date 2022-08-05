Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.44. 306,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.76 and its 200-day moving average is $384.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

