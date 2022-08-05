Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,968. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $169.31 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

