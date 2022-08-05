Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,950. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

