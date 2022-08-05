Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 272,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,682,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.35. 613,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

