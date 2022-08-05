Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

