AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.30 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

