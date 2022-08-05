Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $45.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anika Therapeutics
In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
