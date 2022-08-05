Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anika Therapeutics

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

